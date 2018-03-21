Rogers Park SWAT standoff leads to charges against teen in unrelated shooting

Police and SWAT respond to an incident that happened near Sheridan and Pratt in Rogers Park Monday night. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A teenage boy taken into custody after a SWAT team responded to a report of a person with a gun Monday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood has been charged with an unrelated shooting that happened last month.

Officers responded to the person with a gun call about 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of North Sheridan, according to Chicago Police.

Shortly after, a female caller told authorities she was being held at gunpoint inside an apartment on the block and SWAT officers were called, police said.

The building was cleared and about 12 people were escorted out of an apartment on the third floor of the building, police and witnesses at the scene said.

Police said the incident was over by 4:15 a.m. Tuesday and one person was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, the person in custody was identified as a 16-year-old boy, police said.

He was charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to property, police said.

The charges stem from a shooting about 6:15 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 7700 block of North Marshfield that was unrelated to the incident Monday, police said.

That shooting damaged property, but no one was struck, police said.