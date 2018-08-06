Rolling Meadows man, 76, goes missing, last seen in Englewood

Flyer for Vasudeva Kethireddy, a 76-year-old man who went missing after he left his Rolling Meadows home to collect rent at his Englewood properties. | Provided

Police in the city and suburbs are looking for a 76-year-old Rolling Meadows businessman who disappeared Saturday after collecting rent from his Englewood apartment buildings.

Vasudeva Kethireddy left his home in the northwest suburbs Saturday morning, making the trek he made several times a week to do odd jobs and collect rent from his South Side properties, his son, Shantan Kethireddy said.

The elder Kethireddy had been mugged while making his rounds a year ago and spent time in intensive care, so family members grew worried Saturday night when he didn’t return home or answer his phone.

Neither Kethireddy nor his white Toyota Prius have been seen since Saturday afternoon. His cellphone last “pinged” on a tower near 70th and Ashland.

“I feel terrible,” Shantan Kethireddy said. “I’m holding out hope he’s at a hospital somewhere, recovering and we’re going to get some notification.”

Vasudeva Kethireddy’s tenants saw him at buildings he owned in the 6800 block of South Emerald and at 67th and Hermitage, when he picked up rent checks.

Bank records show he deposited checks, at a bank, and made a large withdrawal from a teller, and later, from an ATM.

A voicemail from a tenant indicates the elder Kethireddy might have gone to pick up a rent check from the building at 68th and Emerald as late as 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about Vasudeva Kethireddy’s whereabouts can reach Rolling Meadows police at (847) 255-2416 or Chicago Police at (312) 747-8220.