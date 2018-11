Rolling Stones add second Chicago show for 2019 stadium tour

Ronnie Wood (from left), Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 14, 2016 in Indio, California. |Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones on Wednesday announced a second show has been added to their previously announced Chicago concert date next summer.

Tickets for both June 21 and the new June 25 date at Soldier Field will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 30.

The Stones’ U.S. leg of their No Filter tour kicks off April 20, 2019, in Florida.

