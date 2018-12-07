Rolling Stones and teens in trouble: These stories mattered in Chicago this week

No bail for teens charged with killing friends

Two teenage boys were denied bail as they face charges in the shooting deaths of two other teens who lawyers said were their friends, Taylor Hartz reported Sunday. Leslie Ward, 17, and Kahlil Colone, 16, are being charged as adults after the bodies of 16-year-old Raysuan Turner and 17-year-old Darnelle Flowers were found abandoned in a Far South Side field. Here’s what one of the victim’s mothers, who suspected something had gone awry with her son, had to say: https://bit.ly/2UsiOt2.

Man tells cops he kills when ‘I feel like it’

Bail was denied on Wednesday for a West Side man accused of fatally stabbing a 58-year-old man in an apparently random attack last month in Lawndale. Darius Mayze allegedly told detectives, “I just get up and go kill when I feel like it,” Matthew Hendrickson reported Wednesday. Here’s why detectives believe Mayze may be connected to two other fatal encounters: https://bit.ly/2roHohj.

Amid Bush burial, questions arise over Obama

As former President George H.W. Bush was laid to rest, Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet investigated the possibility of former President Barack Obama being laid to rest at his presidential center, which is to be built in Chicago. Here’s why an expert calls that option unlikely for now: https://bit.ly/2QjfItg.

Ronnie Woods stoked for Rolling Stones tour

In an interview with Digital Entertainment Arts Editor Miriam Di Nunzio, Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones talks raising the bar with more than five decades in the music industry. Read more about his daily hobby — and what it offers him that music can’t: https://bit.ly/2SyWLz4.

Video shows CPD Officer beating teen with handcuffs

An investigation is underway after a Chicago police officer appears to strike a teen repeatedly with a pair of handcuffs in a cellphone video recorded at the Roosevelt Red Line station in the South Loop, Tom Schuba reports. Officers tried to detain the 16-year-old boy because he allegedly matched the description of a robbery subject. Here’s what you should know: https://bit.ly/2KPYT2Z.