Rollover crash on I-57 in Peotone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One person was killed and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 57 in southwest suburban Peotone.

A Chevrolet Impala was headed south on I-57 north of Peotone Road at 11:58 p.m. when it hit a semitrailer and rolled over into the expressway’s northbound lanes, according to Illinois State Police.

The male driver and female passenger of the Impala were thrown from the car during the crash, state police said. The passenger was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification of her family.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known, state police said.

The driver of the semi was not injured, state police said. The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.