Romeoville man charged with soliciting sex from minor

A man was charged Thursday with soliciting sex from a minor in southwest suburban Romeoville.

Raul Orona Jr., 34, of Romeoville, was charged with traveling to meet a minor, and grooming and indecent solicitation of a child, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began investigating Orono in February when he responded to a fictitious Craigslist post and indicated he was interested in meeting a 14-year-old girl to engage in sex, the sheriff’s office said.

After exchanging emails with undercover detectives, Orona agreed to meet the 14-year-old in Frankfort Township, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives arrested him when he arrived.

Orona was released Saturday after posting 10 percent of his $50,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.