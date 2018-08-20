Ronald McDonald House receives $100M donation from AbbVie

Ronald McDonald House Charities on Monday received $100 million, its largest donation to date, from AbbVie, a pharmaceutical company.

AbbVie, based in North Chicago, said the gift will be used to build more than 600 new sleeping rooms in 32 houses across 26 states. This will allow 230,000 overnight stays for pediatric patients and their loved ones per year.

“While RMHC serves millions of children and their families each year, we know that we only serve a small percentage of pediatric patients’ families who need our services. This extraordinary gift from AbbVie will move us closer to meeting that unmet need,” said Sheila Musolino, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House.

The money will also be used to help families take care of their children through food, laundry, parking, classrooms and education initiatives.

AbbVie plans to donate an additional $350 million to other nonprofits this year.