Ronald McDonald House seeks help after burst water pipe forces out families

Just as the polar vortex was releasing the city from its grasp last week, all seven families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Hyde Park near Comer Children’s Hospital were forced to leave when a pipe burst, damaging all four floors of the building.

Since the house at 5444 S. Drexel Ave. was flooded early Friday, restoration crews have been assessing the damage and drying out the structure, Holly Buckendahl, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, said Monday.

Families were moved to a nearby hotel, and the nonprofit has launched a web page listing what people can do or donate to help. Buckendahl estimates building repairs will take at least four months, and in the meantime, the organization will make every effort to continue serving families with food, transportation, laundry access and other needs.

Donations can be made via the Ronald McDonald website, and the nonprofit is also accepting some drop-off food donations and help with transportation. Donations also can be brought to the house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; if donating food, please call first to arrange a specific drop-off time.

“Our number-one goal is to keep families as close to the hospitals as we can,” Buckendahl said. “It is hard when [a family has] a sick kid in a hospital unit — staying eight blocks away is just too far. Even staying across the street can be too far.”

Buckendahl said they will continue to help families in need who are referred to them. The house can hold up to 22 families, and she hopes to move families back into rooms bit-by-bit as repairs are completed. For more details on how to help, call the Ronald McDonald House at 773-324-5437.