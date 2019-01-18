Police look for culprit in Roomba thefts from South Side Walmart stores

Someone has been visiting South Side Walmart stores and cleaning the shelves of robotic vacuum cleaners.

At least one man in his early 20s visited two Walmart stores last week in Chatham and Pullman and stole several Roomba vacuum cleaners from the shelves, Chicago police said.

The thefts occurred at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue, and at 11:44 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue, police said.

Police did not offer additional information of the thefts.