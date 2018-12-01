Roosevelt student held without bond after allegedly stabbing classmate

A student at Roosevelt University was held without bond Saturday after allegedly stabbing a fellow classmate multiple times late last month, according to Cook County prosecutors.

After a verbal dispute in a hall between dorm rooms, Lucas Wagoner, an 18-year-old freshman at the school, allegedly stabbed and cut the victim several times with a folding knife, leaving him with wounds to his left upper and lower arm and left upper torso, causing a collapsed lung.

The incident took place at Roosevelt’s Wabash Building, at 425 S. Wabash Ave. Both Wagoner and the victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital where they were treated and later released. Wagoner was arrested Nov. 29.

Wagoner appeared before Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. in bond court Saturday, appearing to wipe away tears as the details of his case were read. Lawyers from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office called it an “unprovoked attack” with no known motive, while Wagoner’s lawyer, Nir Basse, said it was self defense.

The judge called the case “utterly disturbing if what the state says is true.” He found Wagoner to be a real and present threat to the community, meaning no bail was set for the pre-med student.

Wagoner’s parents, who were sitting in the front row, declined to comment as did Basse. Wagoner’s next court date is Dec. 6.