Aurora woman held knife to husband’s throat, set his clothes on fire: police

A woman has been charged with threatening her husband with a knife and burning his clothes Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Rosanda Taylor is charged with one felony count each of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated arson, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Taylor had been arguing with her 37-year-old husband over “suspected infidelities” about 1 a.m. when she held a knife to his throat inside their home in the first block of North Kendall Street, police said. She then went into a bedroom and set his clothes on fire.

By the time officers arrived, Taylor had left the home in a blue Chevrolet Malibu, police said. Her husband and their two sons, ages 5 months and 12 years, managed to get out of the home on their own.

The man suffered a small cut to his left hand during the altercation and the children were not injured, police said.

Investigators found Taylor overnight at her workplace in the 2200 block of West Galena Boulevard, police said. She was arrested and taken to the Kane County Jail.

Taylor, 35, remains held on $100,000 bail, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. Her next court date was set for May 10.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.