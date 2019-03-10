Roseland block reports 4 break-ins over 2 months: police

Chicago police are warning Far South Side business owners about four commercial break-ins reported over the past two months in the Roseland neighborhood.

An unknown burglar or burglars got inside stores in the 11200 block of South Michigan by breaking windows or cutting holes in the roof, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They took valuable items inside.

The incidents were reported overnight on January 30, February 16 and 22 and March 3, police said.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.