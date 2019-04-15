1 killed, 1 wounded in Roseland shooting: police

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday in Roseland on the Far South Side, police said.

They were sitting in a car about 5:10 p.m. when two people approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The men in the vehicle drove off from the 11200 block of South Wentworth but crashed into traffic that was also driving from the scene, police said.

One man, 29, was shot in the arm and neck, police said. He was taken to to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

The second man, 28, was shot in the head, police said. His condition was stabilized at the same hospital.

Area South detectives are investigating.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.