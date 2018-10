Man shot at Roseland party refuses medical attention

A man shot at a party early Saturday refused medical attention in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was at the party at 3:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West 108th when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot, but refused help from medical professionals, according to police.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.