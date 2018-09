Man, 24, wounded in Roseland shooting

A man was shot and wounded early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 4:05 a.m., the 24-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 11300 block of South Emerald Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in his right hand and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.