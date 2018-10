Man seriously wounded in Roseland drive-by attack

A 26-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was standing in an alley shortly before 1 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Calumet Avenue when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his right leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.