Roselle man wins $250K after buying scratch ticket

A northwest suburban Roselle man recently won $250,000 after playing an Illinois Lottery scratch ticket.

James Schmitt purchased his “$250 Grand” scratch ticket at Foremost Liquors, 2110 Bloomingdale Road in Glendale Heights, and instantly won the grand prize, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

“I couldn’t believe I won $250,000,” Schmitt said. “I jumped into my car, signed the back of my ticket and drove straight to the Lottery Prize Center in Des Plaines!”

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and invest.

The retailer will receive $2,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.