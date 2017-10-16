Roskam has more campaign cash on hand than all Dem rivals combined

WASHINGTON – Rep. Peter Roskam R-Ill., has more cash on hand than all the Democratic potential rivals combined, according to new Federal Election Commission reports.

The field of Democrats running in the west suburban 6th congressional district continues to grow as Roskam faces no significant GOP primary challenger.

The fundraising disparity between Roskam and the Democratic contenders is so great, it raises the question of whether, once a Democratic nominee is chosen in the March Illinois primary, the race for the seat will continue to be seen as a viable pick-up for House Democrats.

The district has been seen as ripe for a Democratic takeover because Hillary Clinton bested President Donald Trump in the November election.

The numbers, based on fundraising and spending between July 1 and Sept. 30:

Roskam

Cash on hand – $1,351,152

Carole Cheney, former chief of staff for Rep. Bill Foster D-Ill.

Cash on hand – $90,753

Grace Haaf, engineer and business consultant:

Cash on hand – $33,788

Ryan Huffman, who jumped in the race last month:

Cash on hand – $540

Barrington Hills Planning Commission member Kelly Mazeski:

Cash on hand – $342,755, including a $195,000 loan from Mazeski.

Naperville City Council member Becky Anderson Wilkins:

Cash on hand – $64,476

Jennifer Zordani from Clarendon Hills:

Cash on hand – $23,676

Third quarter reports were not on the FEC site as of the posting of this story. As of June 30, Sean Caston loaned his campaign $105,000, with no fundraising and College of Lake County trustee Amanda Howland of Lake Zurish, the 2016 Democratic nominee, had $65,401 cash on hand.