Round Lake Park police investigate death of seven-week old baby girl

Police are investigating the death of a seven-week old baby girl who was having trouble breathing early Monday morning in northwest suburban Round Lake Park.

About 3:10 a.m. Monday, officers and an ambulance were sent to an apartment in the 0-100 block of East Main Street, according to a statement from Round Lake Park police.

The ambulance was sent to the apartment for a seven-week old infant having trouble breathing, police said. The baby girl was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead.

Round Lake Park Police Department requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Task Force to assist with the investigation, police said.