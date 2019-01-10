Suit: CPD officers brought bogus charges to hide use of ‘unreasonable’ force

A man is suing the City of Chicago and two police officers alleging they falsely arrested him to cover up their use of brute force when tasering him while he was partially naked in 2016.

Roy Hunter filed the lawsuit against the city, the Chicago Police Department and two officers Monday in Cook County Circuit Court. He is suing on one count of malicious prosecution regarding his Dec. 15, 2016 arrest at his mother’s house in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to the suit.

Hunter’s mother called police just before 2:50 a.m. to escort him out, as he suffers from a mental illness and was in the throes of a verbal disagreement with her, the suit said. He was not fully dressed once officers arrived and told them he would only leave after putting clothes on.

But, the two officers kicked down the door after he closed it for privacy and allegedly tasered him in the back, the suit said.

Hunter did not react verbally or physically, the suit said. The two officers allegedly brought trumped-up charges against him in order to excuse their use of force.

He was charged with two counts of resisting arrest and 12 counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, the suit said. All charges were dropped last August.

Hunter is seeking over $50,000 in compensation for mental and emotional suffering, humiliation and other losses, the suit said.

A spokesman for the city did not immediately respond to request for comment.