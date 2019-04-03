Chicago man hit with gun charges after Evanston traffic stop

An Edgewater man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in north suburban Evanston.

Ruben Roman, 19, of the 5900 block of North Paulina Street, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer and three other misdemeanors, according to Evanston police.

At 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers parked at 815 Howard St. in Evanston saw a Honda SUV squeal its tires and attempted to stop the car, police said. The car eventually stopped in the 2000 block of Fargo Avenue in Rogers Park.

Roman and the other passengers ran out from the SUV in different directions, police said. Officers spotted Roman holding his waistband in a way that indicated he was armed.

After a brief chase, Roman was detained a few blocks away in the 7400 block of North Hoyne Avenue, police said. Officers found a 9 mm handgun with ammunition on him during a pat down. He did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

Court date and bond information was pending.

