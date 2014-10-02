Rugby Workout’s at Equinox in October

The All Blacks will play its first rugby match in the United States in 34 years on Nov. 1. Why am I telling you this? Because the New Zealand world champions will square off against the USA Eagles at Soldier Field!

To build on the excitement of this historic match, Equinox is launching a boot camp-style workout at its Lincoln Park location, 1750 N. Clark.

Rugby Workout participants will find themselves using ladders, sandbells, stability balls, mini bands and more. That’s because the focus of the class is to build coordination, agility and strength. There will be sweat and it’ll be yours, I have been assured.

The 45-minute class will begin at 5:45 p.m. Thursdays beginning today (Oct. 1) and continue through October. To reserve a spot, contact Alison Fyfe at Equinox.

— Sue Ontiveros