Rush data breach may include Social Security numbers from thousands of patients

A data breach at Rush University Medical Center involved the personal information of about 45,000 patients. | Kevin Tanaka/For Sun-Times Media

About 45,000 Rush University Medical Center patients may have had personal information compromised in a data breach, according to the health system.

An employee of one of Rush’s financial services vendors “improperly disclosed” a file containing certain patient information to an unauthorized party, Rush spokesperson Deb Song said.

The exposed data may include a patient’s name, address, date of birth, Social Security number and health insurance information, Song said.

No medical history, treatment, diagnosis or personal financial information was shared, however, she added.

Rush discovered the breach on Jan. 22. and has since notified patients. The health system is offering a yearlong membership to an identity protection service for those affected.