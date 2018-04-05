Russia says other nations likely behind nerve agent attack on ex-spy

Russia's ambassador Alexander Shulgin, center left, says Moscow assumes "with a high degree of probability" that the intelligence services of other countries are behind the likely the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain. | AP Photo

MOSCOW — Russia’s U.N. ambassador says Moscow assumes “with a high degree of probability” that the intelligence services of other countries are behind the likely the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

Vassily Nebenzia told the U.N. Security Council at a Thursday meeting called by Russia that “everything confirms this is a coordinated, very well-planned campaign” intended “to discredit and even delegitimize Russia.”

He did not name the intelligence services that Russia suspects, but said their goal is to accuse Moscow of using “a horrible, inhumane weapon, of concealing the arsenal of this substance,” of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, and putting in question Russia’s “role not only in finding a solution in Syria, but anywhere else.”

Nebenzia said Britain is required to allow Russia to participate in the investigation of the March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

He also questioned the British government’s claims of Russian responsibility by asking what antidotes for exposure to the Novichok nerve agent the Skripals were given and where they were for four hours without cellphones on the day of the attack.

