Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics

The Russian Olympic committee has been suspended and barred from the 2018 Winter Games. | AP file photo

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals.

The IOC, which suspended the Russian Olympic committee and IOC member Alexander Zhukov, said some competitors will be invited to participate as an “Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)” without their national flag or anthem.

Russia could refuse the offer and boycott the games.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said it would be humiliating for Russia to compete without national symbols.

The IOC also imposed a fine of $15 million on the Russian Olympic committee.