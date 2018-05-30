Russian journalist reported killed shows up alive as police reveal murder plot

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko speaks to the media during a news conference at the Ukrainian Security Service on Wednesday. Babchenko turned up at a news conference in the Ukrainian capital less than 24 hours after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment building. The country's security services said Babchenko's death was faked to foil a plot to take his life. | Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who had been reported shot and killed in the Ukrainian capital Tuesday, showed up at a news conference Wednesday — very much alive.

Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, told the gathered reporters that the agency faked Babchenko’s death to catch those who were trying to kill him.

Kiev and national police had said Babchenko, a strong critic of the Kremlin, was shot multiple times in the back at his apartment building and found bleeding by his wife.

To the applause and gasps of the press, Babchenko took the floor at the news conference and apologized to the friends and family who mourned for him and were unaware of the plan.

Babchenko, 41, one of Russia’s best-known war reporters, spoke and wrote about leaving the country because of repeated threats that he and his family would be harmed.

Before ushering Babchenko into the room, Gritsak said the Ukrainian allegedly recruited by Russian agents to kill the reporter had hired an acquaintance to be the gunman. Gritsak says investigators have identified a Ukrainian citizen who allegedly was paid $40,000 by the Russian security service to organize and carry out the killing.