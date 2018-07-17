No. 2 in Senate GOP suggests more Russia sanctions

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, says there may be additional sanctions on Russia in the upheaval following President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — The No. 2 Senate Republican says there may be additional sanctions on Russia in the upheaval following President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters that sanctions might draw bipartisan support because Democrats have also backed the idea. “We could find common ground to turn the screws on Russia,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn suggested sanctions legislation as an alternative to plans for a resolution supporting the intelligence community’s findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

A resolution — as some in the House are suggesting — is “just some messaging exercise,” said Cornyn.

No votes are scheduled yet as lawmakers are consider various ways to respond after Trump, at the summit, suggested he believed the Russian president’s denials of election interference, rather than the findings of the U.S. intelligence agencies.