Sandi and Jesse Jackson Jr. finalize divorce in D.C.

A drama-filled road to divorce for Sandi Jackson and Jesse Jackson Jr. will see a conclusion Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., according to their attorneys.

Lawyers for the high-profile former political couple said on Friday the divorce will be finalized in a courtroom at 3 p.m. Jackson Jr.’s attorney said “no aspects of the settlement will be public.”

It’s a quiet end for the pair who married in 1991 and had their contentious divorce proceedings begin in January 2017.

“Today — Jesse and Sandi Jackson divorced after 27 years of marriage and resolved all outstanding legal issues between them. While the marriage has ended, the party’s commitment to their family continues and each of them looks forward to working collaboratively and cooperatively for the benefit of their children and rebuilding an amicable friendship in the future. While this case was often contentious, the parties ultimately resolved their disputes in person and respectfully — at the settlement table.

“Sandi and Jesse wish each other well in their future endeavors and thank their attorneys for assistance in facilitating today’s resolution,” said Jackson Jr’s attorneys Brendan Hammer and Julius P. Terrell., as well as Sandi Jackson’s attorney Chandra Walker Holloway.

In September, Sandi Jackson sought to make television reporter Tamron Hall, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, a strip-club boss and a model whom Jesse Jackson Jr. has acknowledged was a “social acquaintance” part of the divorce case, court filings showed.

And Jackson Jr. had repeatedly tried to bring former Chicago Police Supt. and mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy; Rick Simon, a former Chicago Police sergeant who now runs a cleaning company with city contracts, and former Chicago Police officer James Love into the case.

The case was first carried out in both Chicago and D.C., but both agreed to try to resolve it in D.C., where Sandi Jackson and the couple’s two children live.

In April 2017, the pair — who each served prison time for diverting $750,000 in political campaign contributions for their personal use — had agreed to mediate their divorce case to avoid a potentially sensational trial where allegations of “extramarital affairs” could be publicly detailed, according to court records. When mediation fizzled, a trial date was set for January 2018. But their lawyers now say the two have amicably settled.