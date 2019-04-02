Drivers cited after Dan Ryan crash that injured multiple children

Two drivers were ticketed for a crash that left seven children injured, two critically, Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Sarah A. Bailey, 29, was driving a white 2001 Chrysler north in the I-94 express lanes near 35th Street when it rear-ended a white 2010 Ford driven by 27-year-old Marisol Galindo, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The Ford then veered to the right and hit the front driver’s side of a white 2018 Hyundai.

A 4-month-old, who was not in a car seat at the time, and a 4-year-old from the Ford were both taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two other children from the Ford, ages 6 and 2, were taken to hospitals, where their conditions were stabilized.

Three children from the Chrysler were taken to hospital and their conditions were stabilized, state police said.

Bailey, who lives in Chicago, was issued citations for failure to reduce speed, following too closely, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while uninsured, state police said.

Galindo, also of Chicago, was issued six citations, four for failing to secure a child in a proper child restraint and one each for possession of alcohol and driving without insurance, according to state police.