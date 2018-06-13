Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies CBS News report she’s leaving the White House

In a style similar to how Sanders has dealt with the White House Press Corps, she tweeted that the CBS News report was wrong.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders won’t be the latest to leave President Donald Trump’s administration.

CBS News reported that Sanders and deputy press secretary Raj Shah were leaving their posts.

She tweeted that CBS News hadn’t confirmed their report with her.

Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018

Numerous staffers have left the Trump administration over the course of the last several months including Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert; Communications Director Hope Hicks; and National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton.