9 shot — 1 fatally — in Saturday gun violence

A man was killed and eights others wounded in shootings across Chicago in 24 hours Saturday.

The homicide happened Saturday afternoon in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 1:43 p.m., a 24-year-old man was walking down a street in the first block of West 103rd Street when two males opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said. They ran away, and two people of interest were taken into custody shortly after.

The man taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

The last nonfatal shooting Saturday wounded a man in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. At 6:47 p.m., the 25-year-old was walking outside in the 600 block of North Avers when someone in a passing car fired shots, according to police.

He was struck multiple times, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Earlier in the evening, a man was wounded by gunfire in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side. At 5:03 p.m., the 28-year-old was shot in the leg while he was standing on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of North Cleveland, according to police. The shooter was an unknown male who walked over and fired multiple shots.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Eden Green neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 4:47 p.m., the 45-year-old was shot in the thigh while standing on a sidewalk in the 13300 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to police. A male had walked up to him and fired multiple shots.

The 45-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a man was wounded in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side. The 24-year-old was wounded when two males he didn’t know walked up to him, fired shots and then ran off at 1:07 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to police.

He was shot in his upper body and was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital where he was in fair condition, police said.

About noon, two men were wounded from a drive-by shooting in South Side Gresham. The men, 38 and 30, were standing on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 83rd Street when someone in a black car fired shots, according to police.

The older man was shot in the chest, police said. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital and was transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. The other was shot in the thigh and brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Before dawn, a 19-year-old man was wounded at a party in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. About 2:50 a.m., the man was in a home attending the party in the 6900 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in his head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody early Saturday.

Saturday’s first shooting happened in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side. About 2:10 a.m., a 33-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 4800 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone in a light-colored car fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the hip and took himself to Provident Hospital, according to police. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital, and his condition stabilized. No one was in custody.

On Friday, a man was killed and three others wounded in shootings concentrated on Chicago’s West Side.