6 shot Saturday in city gun violence

Police investigate a shooting early Sunday in the 1300 block of West Huron in West Town. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least six people were wounded Saturday in city gun violence over 24 hours.

The last shooting happened about 11:40 p.m. in the West Town neighborhood.

A 21-year-old man was shot in his chest and was taken to a hospital, according to preliminary information from Chicago police said. His condition was not immediately released.

Earlier in the evening, a man was wounded during an argument in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 7 p.m., the 35-year-old was arguing with someone he knew in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway when that person took out a handgun and fired shots, according to police.

He was struck in his leg and took himself to Loretto Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.

Less than an hour earlier, a man who was shot by a passenger within his vehicle in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle when a male sitting in the back seat fired a gun, striking him in the back at 6:16 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Cottage Grove, according to police. The man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, a woman was shot in her back in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

The 22-year-old woman was in a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain at 2:42 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Anthony, according to police. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Three people were questioned after the shooting, police said.

Before noon, a man wounded suffered gunshot wounds to both of his hands on the Near West Side.

The 23-year-old man was in a vehicle about 11 a.m. in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when someone in a gray or silver-colored SUV opened fire, police said. He took himself to Stroger Hospital and was in good condition.

In the first shooting Saturday, a man was shot by his girlfriend after getting home at 5 a.m. in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The 32-year-old man arrived home at 5 a.m. and got into an argument with his 52-year-old girlfriend, who shot him in the leg at their home in the 1800 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, according to police.

The woman drove off after the shooting and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition had stabilized, police said.

Five people were wounded in citywide shootings on Friday.