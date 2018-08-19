At least one person was killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday in a series of shootings throughout Chicago over 24 hours.
A man was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 23-year-old was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back in the 2300 block of West 72nd, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where later died, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm his death.
Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
The last shooting wounded a man in his 20s in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. About 11 p.m., the 24-year-old was outside in the 7800 block of South Paulina Street when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been hit, according to police.
He was struck in his leg and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.
About 10:10 p.m., a woman and man were wounded in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. They were outside at a gathering in the 5300 block of South Talman Avenue when two people in a passing black SUV opened fire, police said.
The 23-year-old woman was struck in her pelvis and hand, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said. The 41-year-old man was grazed in his leg and refused medical treatment at the scene of the shooting.
About the same time, a man was shot in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 21-year-old was walking when a male walked up to him and fired shots in the 3500 block of West Lawrence, police said.
He was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.
An hour earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 39-year-old was standing outside about 9:10 p.m. when a male walked up and shot him about 9:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Rockwell, according to police.
He was shot in the leg and groin and was taken to Mount Sinai where his condition was stabilized, police said.
About 8:45 p.m., a man crashed his vehicle after he was shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 27-year-old was driving in the 1600 block of East 50th Street when he was shot, possibly by his passenger, and crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles nearby on Lake Shore Drive, police said. He was in good condition.
In other shootings Saturday:
- about 9:20 p.m., a 30-year-old was grazed in his shoulder in the 6900 block of South Artesian in the Lithuanian Plaza neighborhood. He refused medical treatment;
- about 7:20 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot in his hand by someone who approached him in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side;
- three men were shot about 6 p.m. in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side. The men were standing outside when three males between the ages of 15 and 20 years old opened fire on the group in the 300 block of West Division, according to police;
- a man shot a 15-year-old boy who was part of a group that tried to rob him about 3:25 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side;
- earlier in the morning about 5:25 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and seriously wounded in Gresham;
- about 4:40 a.m., a man was critically wounded after he was shot in his face in the Austin neighborhood;
- a 17-year-old girl was grazed about 3:15 a.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side;
- about 12:40 a.m., a 26-year-old man drove himself to a hospital after he was wounded in the South Side Oakland neighborhood; and
- about 12:20 a.m., a man was wounded in his groin in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was outside in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when someone near him opened fire, police said. Officers taped off a Subway restaurant shortly after the shooting. A glass door and window were shattered.