Saturday shootings: 1 killed, 17 wounded across Chicago

At least one person was killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday in a series of shootings throughout Chicago over 24 hours.

A man was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 23-year-old was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back in the 2300 block of West 72nd, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where later died, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The last shooting wounded a man in his 20s in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. About 11 p.m., the 24-year-old was outside in the 7800 block of South Paulina Street when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been hit, according to police.

He was struck in his leg and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

About 10:10 p.m., a woman and man were wounded in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. They were outside at a gathering in the 5300 block of South Talman Avenue when two people in a passing black SUV opened fire, police said.

The 23-year-old woman was struck in her pelvis and hand, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said. The 41-year-old man was grazed in his leg and refused medical treatment at the scene of the shooting.

About the same time, a man was shot in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 21-year-old was walking when a male walked up to him and fired shots in the 3500 block of West Lawrence, police said.

He was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

An hour earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 39-year-old was standing outside about 9:10 p.m. when a male walked up and shot him about 9:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Rockwell, according to police.

He was shot in the leg and groin and was taken to Mount Sinai where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 8:45 p.m., a man crashed his vehicle after he was shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 27-year-old was driving in the 1600 block of East 50th Street when he was shot, possibly by his passenger, and crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles nearby on Lake Shore Drive, police said. He was in good condition.

In other shootings Saturday: