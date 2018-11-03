7 shot — 2 fatally — since start of Saturday

Two people have been killed and five others wounded in shootings across Chicago since the start of Saturday.

The latest homicide happened about 2:55 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. Three men were standing on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Fulton when two people got out of a Hyundai and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

A 24-year-old was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another man, 21, was shot in his arm and foot, while a 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Another person was killed shortly after midnight during a brawl in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 12:44 a.m., a 33-year-old man and three other males got into a fight inside a home in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said. Shots were fired during the altercation, and the 33-year-old was struck in the neck. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about either fatality.

In nonfatal shootings, a 21-year-old man was wounded in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 2:50 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk in the 12000 block of South Stewart Avenue when someone nearby opened fire, police said. He was shot in his buttocks, arm and thigh, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

At 3:45 a.m., a man was wounded in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West School Street when two males fired at him, according to police. He was shot in the right leg and took himself to Community First Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The first shooting Saturday wounded a man in his groin in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. At 1:25 a.m., the 34-year-old was standing outside in the 600 block of South Lawndale Avenue when he was struck by bullets from a gray van, according to police. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center and then transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.