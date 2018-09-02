2 killed, 6 wounded Saturday in citywide shootings

Two people were shot to death — and six others were wounded — Saturday in Chicago over a 24-hour period.

The two homicides happened within 20 minutes of each other in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4:10 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was with a group of people in an alley in the 700 block of North Central Avenue when at least one person approached the group and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in the back of her head and was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police were unsure if she was the intended target.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was killed and another was wounded only blocks away.

Two men were standing in a group of people about 3:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Maypole Avenue when a masked gunman approached the group and opened fire, according to police.

A 32-year-old was shot in his neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately released details about the fatality.

Another man, 23 years old, was treated for a gunshot wound to his wrist, according to police.

The last nonfatal shooting Saturday wounded a man in his neck in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the 20-year-old was inside a vehicle in the 6300 block of South Francisco when someone pulled up in a black pickup truck and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in his neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Hours earlier, a 19-year-old was wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 8:32 p.m., the man was walking in the 900 block of North Harding Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in his right hand, according to police. He walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Another man was seriously wounded about an hour earlier in a drive-by shooting in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 37-year-old was shot multiple times while driving east in the 3200 block of 82nd Street, according to police.

A light-colored SUV pulled up next to the man and fired multiple shots at his car, striking his neck and body, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Before dawn, a 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 2:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Lake Street, according to police. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and then took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The man did not tell officers the circumstances of the shooting, according to police.

The first shooting Saturday wounded a 37-year-old man in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was walking about 1:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Cermak Road when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit, according to police. He was struck in his forearm and was grazed in his finger.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.