2 in custody in fatal Sauk Village shooting

Two people are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in south suburban Sauk Village.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a call of shots fired and found 20-year-old Zacari Johnson of Chicago Heights suffering from a gunshot wound to his head inside a vehicle in the 21000 block of Carol Avenue, according to Sauk Village Police Chief Robert Kowalski and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Johnson was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died hours later, authorities said. An autopsy Tuesday ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators believe two other people were inside the vehicle with Johnson when he was shot and that shots were fired from the vehicle and at the vehicle in an exchange of gunfire, Kowalski said.

The two people who were with Johnson ran off after he was shot, Kowalski said. They were taken into custody shortly after and charges were pending against them in connection with the shooting.