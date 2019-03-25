Twitter gives Savannah Guthrie mixed reviews for ‘Today’ interview with Sanders

Twitter critics took issue with "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie's handling of Sarah Sanders and her name quickly became a trending topic. | Getty Images

Social media gave “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie mixed reviews for Monday’s interview with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders following the completion of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Guthrie sat down with Sanders one day after Attorney General William Barr issued a four-page summary of Mueller’s findings, which the special counsel submitted Friday.

The two sparred over whether the White House will authorize the public release of the Mueller report, the legal semantics of Trump’s claim of “exoneration” and whether the president “bullied” Mueller with his rhetoric.

Twitter critics took issue with Guthrie’s handling of Sanders and her name quickly became a trending topic.

One Twitter user said Guthrie “is so biased, she doesn’t even deserve to be on TV, My last day ever of watching the today show.”

Another person on Twitter questioned whether Guthrie could “be any more biased? I hate the way she attacks anyone in the political realm who supports @POTUS.”

“I hate seeing how media personalities like Savannah Guthrie think they don’t have to use basic politeness when speaking to someone,” another person tweeted. “Media will interview a serial killer and smile and joke with them but @PressSec is on and she acts like that.”

One Twitter user said that “Savannah Guthrie is not well equipped to debate Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

One Twitter user said that Guthrie “shows her bias in every interview. No professionalism. I stopped watching the Today show in 2016. Couldn’t stand watching her interviews of non Democratic Party members.”

However, some defended Guthrie for her interview with Sanders.

One Twitter user reminded people that Guthrie graduated from Georgetown University Law Center: “Folks, Savannah Guthrie has a law degree. Sarah Sanders just lies for a living.”

Another person tweeted that Guthrie “is the BEST and most prepared interviewer I have seen with Sarah Sanders. She is persistent and doesn’t allow for the constant deflection. POTUS should apologize for impugning Robert Mueller. But he won’t.”

Another person on Twitter said, “WOW I never want to be questioned by Savannah Guthrie!!! Bulldog Guthrie!!! Sarah Sanders never had a chance!!!!”

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a liar,” one person wrote on Twitter. “She didn’t ‘take down’ Savannah Guthrie. She lied to her face like she’s been lying to the American people these past couple of years.”

One Twitter user praised a metaphor Guthrie used during the interview: “BTW, @SavannahGuthrie’s Sanders interview was good. She had to use a metaphor about how children behave to explain that you don’t answer a question about what the president did by complaining about what others did. Sanders refused to admit #Trump owes Mueller an apology.”

Another user congratulated Guthrie, saying, “Good job Savannah, but we wish you had gone a little farther to show the American people how dishonest” Sanders is.