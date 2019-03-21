SB1310 clears first hurdle: Bill for vehicle fee at Starved Rock advances

SB1310 advanced out of committee Thursday toward a vote on he Illinois Senate floor.

SB1310, sponsored by Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris), would take the vehicle fees and put them in a special fund for use in infrastructure and public safety at Starved Rock SP, the busiest state park in Illinois.

The bill, which would set up vehicle fees at Starved Rock State Park, passed out of the Environment and Conservation Committee by an 8-0 vote.

Since the bill was introduced on Feb. 7, Rezin sharpened the language on the bill with an amendment that tightens where the fees would go and restricts the fees to vehicles.

Here is the release from Rezin spokeswoman Ellie Leonard after the committee vote: