Scaffolding falls onto power lines from West Loop building

Scaffolding fell away from a building under construction near the corner of Lake and Racine in the West Loop Wednesday morning at about 7:10 a.m., according to a Chicago Fire spokesman. No one was injured in the incident. Crews cut power to the immediate neighborhood because the scaffolding fell on some power lines, a fire official at the scene said. | Stefano Esposito /Sun-Times

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.