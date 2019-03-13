Scammers demand cash for vehicle repairs in Jefferson Park: police

Police are warning Jefferson Park residents about a series of vehicle repair scams reported since last month in the North Side neighborhood.

In each case, suspects approached victims and offered to repair damage to their vehicles in exchange for a large amount of money, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The scammers claimed to know the victims from previous visits to a car dealership and convinced them to go to a bank to get cash.

The incidents occurred:

Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of North Northwest Highway

March 1 at 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Harlem Avenue

March 5 at 5:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Irving Park Road

March 6 at 12:05 p.m. in the 6100 block of North Northwest Highway

Police describe the suspects as one to three men between the ages of 35 and 55.

Area North Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (312) 744-8263.