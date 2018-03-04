Scammers using resume postings for identity theft, reshipping scam

Police are warning residents of a shipping scam in southwest suburban Palos Park.

The scam involves the reshipping of items purchased with stolen credit cards, which helps identity thieves avoid using their own address for shipping, according to Palos Park police.

The scammers target individuals who submit their resumes to online job postings to serve as the “middleman” in the scheme, police said.

The scammers contact individuals who post their resumes online and guide them through a hiring process that involves an interview over Skype or Google Talk, signing a contract, and in some cases, providing a bank account number for supposed paychecks, police said.

The scammers then begin shipping that person packages that they have purchased with stolen credit cards. The targeted individuals are asked to open the packages that are shipped to them, check for any damage, and then mail the packages to the scammer overseas, police said.

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to contact Palos Park Police (708) 671-3770.