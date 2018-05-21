Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms expected Monday

Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to move across Chicago Monday, followed by warmer temperatures Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The showers should bring in patchy fog Monday, and temperatures should remain cooler — 60s inland and 50s by the lake — the weather service said.

Dry conditions should move in Tuesday and last until the weekend, when more showers are expected. Temperatures could climb to the 80s by Wednesday and remain there for the weekend.

Off-and-on showers & a few t-storms today. Below normal temps continue today, but a warming trend is underway through midweek. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/wcU7X974Rp — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 21, 2018