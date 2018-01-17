Schakowsky, Gutierrez endorsing Lipinski Democratic primary rival Marie Newman

WASHINGTON – In a rare break of the usual tradition of House incumbents either backing each other or staying neutral in a primary, Illinois Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Luis Gutierrez on Wednesday are endorsing challenger Marie Newman over Rep. Dan Lipinski.

Newman winning the backing of Schakowsky and Gutierrez dramatizes the intra-party Democratic divide that is animating this contest for the third congressional district seat.

Lipinski is one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress. Newman’s views are allied with Schakowsky and Gutierrez, prominent members of the Democratic progressive wing.

Informing Newman’s bid: In the March 2016 presidential primary, in the third district, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Clinton went on to defeat President Donald Trump.

The third congressional district is mainly Southwest Suburban turf with a corridor connecting it to Southwest Side territory in Chicago represented by Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois. Madigan has always protected Lipinski, the son of his ally, former Rep. William Lipinski D-Ill.

The winner of the upcoming March Democratic primary basically will determine who clinches the seat next November.

Newman will appear with Schakowsky and Gutierrez at a press conference near Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“The people of Illinois’ 3rd district want a pro-health care, pro-immigrant, pro-woman, pro-LGBTQ Member of Congress to represent them in Washington. Unfortunately, the current Member does not reflect those values, which is why I am endorsing Marie Newman for Congress,” said Schakowsky in a statement.

“Marie Newman is a bold progressive with real experience fighting bullies, just like the one in the White House. We need more women like Marie Newman in Congress.”

Gutierrez said in a statement,”As public servants, our top priority is to put the best interests of the hardworking Illinois families we represent first. Unfortunately, Dan Lipinski has not always made that his mission.”

“That’s why I’m proud to endorse Marie Newman in her bid to represent Illinois’ third district. Marie will fight for the reproductive freedom of all Illinois families, protect immigrants and our Dreamers and fight to give all hardworking families their best shot.”

Newman said in a statement, “For too long Dan Lipinski has let his own self-interests blur his vision, putting his own extreme ideologies ahead of the wellbeing of the hardworking Illinois families he represents. But right now is the time for change.”