Schaumburg man dies in 3-vehicle crash, 1 in custody

A person is in custody following a three-vehicle crash that killed a man Wednesday evening in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

At 8:53 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash in the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road, according to a statement from Schaumburg police.

Amando Chavez, 41, of Schaumburg, was driving west in a Mazda minivan when he was rear-ended by a 2009 Mercedes-Benz, police said. The crash caused Chavez’s minivan to hit a tree and he became trapped inside.

He was initially treated at the scene and taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove, where he was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy Thursday found he died of multiple injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Mercedes also struck a 2015 Acura in the crash and then drove into a grassy area near the road, police said. The driver of the Acura suffered minor injuries, but was treated and later released.

Police said the Mercedes driver was taken into custody at the scene, but no charges had been announced as of Thursday afternoon.

The crash remained under investigation.