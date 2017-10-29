Schedule changes to start on Metra Electric Line in November

Metra has announced it will adjust the schedule for its Metra Electric Line starting at the beginning of November.

The new schedule for the line running from Chicago to the south suburbs will affect six weekday trains and push the arrival times of all weekend inbound trains back three minutes, according to Metra.

The changes are:

Train 203 will leave Millennium Station at 6:16 a.m. instead of 6:38 a.m.;

Train 700 will leave University Park at 6:38 a.m. instead of 6:40 a.m.;

Train 111 will leave Millennium Station at 7:45 a.m. instead of 7:43 a.m.;

Train 738 will arrive at Millennium Station at 8:36 a.m. instead of 8:34 a.m.;

Train 129, which leaves Millennium Station at 3:45 p.m., will have a total of seven minutes added to its schedule; and

Train 236 will skip stops from 47th Street to 18th Street, and Train 336 will pick up passengers at those stops.

Metra riders can view the new schedule at metrarail.com.