For many commuters in Chicago, it’s the most wonderful time of year: the CTA’s holiday train is back.
The six-car train bedecked in lights and even Santa’s sleigh will return Friday after a practice run last weekend, the Chicago Transit Authority announced Monday.
The train will run through Dec. 22 after a trip on all the CTA’s lines. This fall marks the 26th year for the Chicago holiday tradition.
The CTA says the train “generally operates” from about 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on select weekdays. An additional “Elves’ Workshop Train” will accompany the holiday train on Saturdays.
The CTA Holiday Train schedule
Green & Orange lines: Friday, Nov. 24
Green Line: Saturday, Nov. 25
Green & Orange lines: Tuesday, Nov. 28
Orange & Brown lines: Wednesday, Nov. 29 thru Saturday, Dec. 2
Pink Line: Tuesday, Dec. 5 through Wednesday, Dec. 6
Blue Line: Thursday, Dec. 7 through Saturday, Dec. 9
Red Line: Tuesday, Dec. 12
Purple Line: Wednesday, Dec. 13
Red Line: Thursday, Dec. 14
Purple Line: Friday, Dec. 15
Red & Purple lines: Saturday, Dec. 16
Purple Line: Thursday, Dec. 21
Yellow Line: Friday, Dec. 22