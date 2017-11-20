Here’s the Schedule For the CTA’s Holiday Train

Santa waves to kids as he leaves the CTA Purple Line Holiday Train in the Linden St. Station in 2009 | File Photo by Joel Lerner

For many commuters in Chicago, it’s the most wonderful time of year: the CTA’s holiday train is back.

The six-car train bedecked in lights and even Santa’s sleigh will return Friday after a practice run last weekend, the Chicago Transit Authority announced Monday.

The train will run through Dec. 22 after a trip on all the CTA’s lines. This fall marks the 26th year for the Chicago holiday tradition.

The CTA says the train “generally operates” from about 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on select weekdays. An additional “Elves’ Workshop Train” will accompany the holiday train on Saturdays.

The CTA Holiday Train schedule

Green & Orange lines: Friday, Nov. 24

Green Line: Saturday, Nov. 25

Green & Orange lines: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Orange & Brown lines: Wednesday, Nov. 29 thru Saturday, Dec. 2

Pink Line: Tuesday, Dec. 5 through Wednesday, Dec. 6

Blue Line: Thursday, Dec. 7 through Saturday, Dec. 9

Red Line: Tuesday, Dec. 12

Purple Line: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Red Line: Thursday, Dec. 14

Purple Line: Friday, Dec. 15

Red & Purple lines: Saturday, Dec. 16

Purple Line: Thursday, Dec. 21

Yellow Line: Friday, Dec. 22