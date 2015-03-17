Schock’s exit plays many ways in Peoria

PEORIA — As social and conventional media exploded Tuesday with comments and reaction to U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock’s resignation, opinions up and down Main Street in Downtown Peoria ranged from indifference to ignorance to glee to sadness.

And while natives within the River City groan when they hear the phrase, “how it plays in Peoria,” the reality is that Schock’s stunning resignation took many by surprise.

Sherry Sherman, who used to live in Peoria but now hails from Yates City, was checking her phone at Hoops Pub & Pizza when the news broke.

“Things moved pretty fast from the Downton Abbey office thing to this, so yeah, I was surprised,” she said.

In Schock’s Peoria office, the mood was one of surprise and anxiety. A staffer in the office said he learned of the resignation from a news report, not from the congressman. Another staffer added he knew only what had been reported in the media.

A few St. Patrick’s Day revelers in oversized green and white striped hats stumbled out of a bar near the courthouse, and when asked about Schock’s situation, two of the three didn’t know who Schock was. The third apologized for her friends but admitted she knew nothing of the scandal.

Down the street, George Ramia of Peoria was outside the Becker Building for a smoke break. For him, the news sparked sadness.

“He’s a good man, I feel sad for him that he is gone,” he said.

Two more blocks east, Josh Utech of Peoria was walking with a friend. He couldn’t resist the obvious pun.

“I’m shocked,” he said with a smile. “But I don’t think he’s the only one doing this.”

Another group of St. Patrick’s Day participants happened along a few minutes later. “Aaron Schock, who’s that?” they asked before admitting they were from out of town.

Andy Moon of Peoria was walking near the Peoria County Courthouse. He wasn’t surprised by the resignation and said he believed something strange was afoot almost immediately when he heard about a real estate deal the congressman had brokered.

“I thought, ‘Boy, that guy’s in a bunch of trouble,’” Moon said.

Andy Kravetz is a reporter for the Journal Star in Peoria. This Journal Star article is reprinted with the newspaper’s permission.