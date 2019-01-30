School bus driver dies after crashing in Libertyville

A driver died Tuesday after crashing an empty school bus into parked vehicles in north suburban Libertyville.

The bus driver struck three parked vehicles about 5:40 p.m. at 310 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville police said in a statement.

Officers arrived first and found the driver not breathing, police said. They performed CPR on the driver, who was taken to Condell Medical Center, where the driver died, police said.

There were no children in the bus at the time, and no other people were involved, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

The Lake County Coroner has not released details about the death.