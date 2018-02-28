School shooting threat leads to arrest of Plainfield Central High School student

A student was charged Wednesday with threatening a school shooting at Plainfield Central High School.

About 1 p.m., officers were notified by high school staff of a potential school shooting threat, Plainfield police said. Officers and staff investigated and found a juvenile student who later admitted “to making statements” regarding the reported threat.

The student was arrested and charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct by the Will County State’s Attorney Office, police said. The juvenile was taken to the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center.

The student did not have any weapons when he was arrested, police said.

Plainfield police issued a statement saying they “take all alleged threats seriously and investigate them to the fullest extent. After so many tragic incidents across our country, we cannot afford to take these matters lightly or fail to hold people accountable for their actions.”