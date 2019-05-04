Scooter thefts reported in Noble Square, Bucktown: police

Police are warning residents about a series of scooter thefts reported over the last couple of weeks in Noble Square and Bucktown across the North and Northwest sides.

In each case, someone stole a parked scooter or moped before fleeing the scene, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

At 4:30 p.m. April 24 in the 1400 block of North Noble Street;

Between 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. April 24 to 25 in the 1400 block of North Bosworth Avenue;

Between 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. April 24 to 25 in the 1400 block on North Greenview Avenue; and

Between 9 a.m. to 8 a.m. April 26 to 29 in the 1600 block of North Wood Street.

Police did not immediately provide a description of any suspects.

